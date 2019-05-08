Clear

MnDOT urging caution on the roads as fishing season begins

Delays and detours possible with spring construction underway.

Posted: May. 8, 2019 3:47 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – People hitting the road for the opening of Minnesota’s fishing season are being urged to use caution when passing through highway work zones.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says anxious anglers could encounter lane closures and detours due to construction projects underway this spring. An estimate 50,000 are expected to hit the road, with heavy traffic in and around Albert Lea for the 72nd annual Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener that begins on Fountain Lake Thursday.

Because of the expected traffic surge, MnDOT says oversize/overweight travel will not be allowed on state highways, including interstates, from 2 p.m. on Friday, May 10 until 2 a.m. Saturday, May 11, and from 2 p.m. Sunday, May 12 until 2 a.m. Monday, May 13.

In southern Minnesota, there is single lane traffic on Interstate 90 near Albert Lea and there is a detour for Highway 52 between I-90 and Chatfield. For a complete list of highway construction projects by road or region, click here.

