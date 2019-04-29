MnDOT remembering workers in southern Minnesota who died on the job

We will have more on this tonight in our newscasts.
Each year #MnDOT marks Worker Memorial Day to remember the workers who have died on the job. In SE Minnesota, seven MnDOT workers have died. We recall each one: (1/8)
— MnDOT District 6 (@mndotsoutheast) April 29, 2019
John Biever: Mr. Biever was working on a bridge on Highway 16 when he was hit by a truck on September 13, 1962. (2/8) pic.twitter.com/TLgLP7BUdL
— MnDOT District 6 (@mndotsoutheast) April 29, 2019
Eugene Mitchell: Mr. Mitchell died working for MnDOT while in District 6 on April 23, 1964. (3/8) pic.twitter.com/EJ6A2xMKwm
— MnDOT District 6 (@mndotsoutheast) April 29, 2019
Earl D. Held: Mr. Held died while on a survey crew. He was on Highway 65 when three of the four men were struck by an automobile on October 30, 1964. (4/8) pic.twitter.com/Sqw1SiBsQx
— MnDOT District 6 (@mndotsoutheast) April 29, 2019
Roy Carls: Mr. Carls was on his way home from a meeting when his vehicle left the road and hit a bridge abutment. He died March 2, 1968. (5/8) pic.twitter.com/PkX7hfhCeJ
— MnDOT District 6 (@mndotsoutheast) April 29, 2019
Jerry Holter: Mr. Holter was struck and run over by a truck while performing inspection duties on October 16, 1973. (6/8) pic.twitter.com/XtNOUh0V99
— MnDOT District 6 (@mndotsoutheast) April 29, 2019
Grayston Cain: Mr. Cain lost his life when he was struck by a truck while he was performing inspection duties on August 28, 1980. (7/8) pic.twitter.com/S7F2aE140E
— MnDOT District 6 (@mndotsoutheast) April 29, 2019
Thomas Schmit: Mr. Schmit fell from a falsework deck suspended under a bridge and drowned in the Mississippi River on October 21, 1994. (8/8) pic.twitter.com/ibyOzNfuDL
— MnDOT District 6 (@mndotsoutheast) April 29, 2019
