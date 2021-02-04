MnDOT refreshes drivers on navigating icy conditions after a snow storm

ROCHESTER, Minn. - More than a hundred Minnesota Department of Transportation snowplows have been out in 11 counties working to clear the roadways on Thursday.

Now, as the temperatures drop overnight and into the weekend, the concern is icy conditions.

MnDOT provided a refresher on what to do if a driver slides off the road. The first thing is to keep your seatbelt on. That’s in case another vehicle slides off the road and hits the other stranded driver.

MnDOT also says if you have enough gas keep the car running so you can stay warm. Drivers should also keep phones charged to ensure they can make an emergency phone call.

Director of Public Engagement and Communications Mike Dougherty say drivers should pay extra attention when driving in snowy weather to be able to report where they’re at in case of an incident.

He explained, “During these times the dispatchers are working a lot. They're working with law enforcement, they're working with snow plow operators. They're getting a lot of information and obviously stranded motorists. They get a lot of calls all at once so if you can be concise and precise they can help you get the help you need and then move on to the next folks that need help.”

The department also says if you encounter a snowplow make sure to give drivers at least ten vehicle lengths.