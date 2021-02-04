Clear
SEVERE WX : Blizzard Warning - Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

MnDOT refreshes drivers on navigating icy conditions after a snow storm

More than a hundred Minnesota Department of Transportation snowplows have been out in 11 counties working to clear the roadways on Thursday.

Posted: Feb 4, 2021 6:44 PM
Updated: Feb 4, 2021 7:01 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - More than a hundred Minnesota Department of Transportation snowplows have been out in 11 counties working to clear the roadways on Thursday.

Now, as the temperatures drop overnight and into the weekend, the concern is icy conditions.

MnDOT provided a refresher on what to do if a driver slides off the road. The first thing is to keep your seatbelt on. That’s in case another vehicle slides off the road and hits the other stranded driver.

MnDOT also says if you have enough gas keep the car running so you can stay warm. Drivers should also keep phones charged to ensure they can make an emergency phone call.

Director of Public Engagement and Communications Mike Dougherty say drivers should pay extra attention when driving in snowy weather to be able to report where they’re at in case of an incident.

He explained, “During these times the dispatchers are working a lot. They're working with law enforcement, they're working with snow plow operators. They're getting a lot of information and obviously stranded motorists. They get a lot of calls all at once so if you can be concise and precise they can help you get the help you need and then move on to the next folks that need help.”

The department also says if you encounter a snowplow make sure to give drivers at least ten vehicle lengths.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 463766

Reported Deaths: 6302
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin962621539
Ramsey41383770
Dakota34335367
Anoka31905374
Washington21005242
Stearns18291195
St. Louis14251255
Scott12517103
Wright12004108
Olmsted1117179
Sherburne841870
Carver718439
Clay667584
Rice641982
Kandiyohi564973
Blue Earth557834
Crow Wing496779
Chisago469340
Otter Tail467869
Benton431188
Winona402548
Mower385829
Douglas382766
Nobles377247
Goodhue368164
Polk333661
McLeod331848
Beltrami322548
Morrison316445
Lyon308341
Becker292740
Itasca292344
Isanti292144
Carlton290943
Steele286810
Pine273315
Freeborn263824
Todd235330
Nicollet234940
Brown224135
Le Sueur220016
Mille Lacs218545
Cass212224
Meeker203033
Waseca197116
Wabasha17993
Martin175426
Roseau166817
Hubbard154438
Houston146714
Dodge14434
Redwood143027
Renville140940
Chippewa133933
Fillmore13138
Cottonwood130719
Wadena122519
Rock113112
Aitkin113033
Faribault112916
Sibley11167
Watonwan10848
Kanabec102318
Pennington101916
Pipestone98524
Yellow Medicine95717
Murray9288
Jackson89010
Swift86318
Pope7565
Stevens7118
Marshall70815
Clearwater69214
Lake67816
Lac qui Parle66616
Wilkin64510
Koochiching61111
Lincoln4962
Big Stone4743
Grant4528
Norman4298
Mahnomen4237
Unassigned40268
Kittson38621
Red Lake3234
Traverse2854
Lake of the Woods2051
Cook1160

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 320568

Reported Deaths: 4917
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk48567503
Linn18715295
Scott16388183
Black Hawk14468263
Woodbury13319199
Johnson1258263
Dubuque11911177
Dallas946679
Pottawattamie9416129
Story909641
Cerro Gordo484776
Warren481960
Webster479081
Clinton475574
Sioux465064
Marshall443668
Des Moines406253
Muscatine402883
Buena Vista401735
Wapello3624100
Plymouth357674
Jasper342863
Lee339543
Marion321659
Jones279753
Henry272433
Carroll260045
Bremer255651
Crawford240132
Boone230025
Washington229739
Benton220051
Mahaska205840
Jackson201136
Tama195362
Dickinson192236
Kossuth188951
Delaware180737
Clay177024
Fayette170926
Wright169228
Winneshiek167824
Buchanan167425
Hamilton166136
Harrison162567
Hardin161533
Cedar160220
Clayton156451
Butler154629
Page153217
Floyd144238
Poweshiek142227
Mills141420
Cherokee141233
Lyon140237
Hancock134825
Allamakee134138
Iowa132723
Madison132112
Grundy125330
Calhoun12529
Winnebago125230
Jefferson124329
Cass119646
Louisa118638
Mitchell118239
Chickasaw115412
Union115229
Appanoose115144
Sac114617
Emmet111637
Shelby110830
Humboldt109720
Unassigned10830
Franklin106719
Guthrie106127
Palo Alto95016
Montgomery92932
Howard92020
Keokuk87728
Clarke87213
Monroe84426
Pocahontas79517
Ida79231
Monona73221
Davis72523
Adair71724
Greene7108
Lucas68212
Osceola65512
Worth6294
Taylor62111
Fremont5378
Decatur5245
Van Buren52116
Ringgold47712
Audubon4409
Wayne42721
Adams3103
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Mostly Cloudy
12° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: -6°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
12° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -8°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
10° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -7°
Austin
Cloudy
12° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -6°
Charles City
Cloudy
12° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: -7°
Blowing and drifting snow continues
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

High winds and poor visibility on roadways

Image

Mayo expert: "social inequity kills people"

Image

How to prepare for sliding off the road

Image

State Patrol on Safe Driving

Image

Mayo Clinic Covid-19 Update

Image

Pulling off the road for a hotel

Image

1 Dead and 5 Hospitalized After Dodge County Fire

Image

What are The Logistics to Close Busy Highways?

Image

Checking road conditions

Image

A Look at The Snow With Sam

Community Events