MnDOT recognizes Worker Memorial Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. - April 28th is Worker Memorial Day. MnDOT is recognizing MnDOT workers who have lost their lives while working on Minnesota highways.

Since 1960, 35 MnDOT workers and 16 contractors have died while working on Minnesota highways. Seven are from Southeastern Minnesota. At a virtual event on Wednesday, MnDOT took a moment to honor each of their lives.

As we begin construction season, Minnesota State Patrol Captain Christina Bogojevic reminds you to follow traffic laws to keep yourself, other motorists, and road workers safe.

"We all have the power to reduce the number of crashes and stop the heartache that results from poor choices. drive smart by slowing down, paying attention, planning a sober ride, and buckling up," she says.

Last year alone, 5 people died in work zone traffic crashes and 650 people were injured. Click here to view the MnDOT Worker Memorial website