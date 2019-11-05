MnDOT ready for up to four inches of snow in southeast Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. – With up to four inches of snow forecast for some areas, Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) snowplows will be out on southeast state highways from Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service is predicting the heaviest snow along and just south of Interstate 90.

“We are tracking the weather as it develops and our snowplow operators in southeast Minnesota are ready,” said Drew Fischbach, maintenance superintendent in MnDOT District 6 East. “We encourage motorists to adjust their driving for winter weather road conditions and check MnDOT’s road conditions map, www.511mn.org, before they travel.”

MnDOT has 101 snowplows for the 11 county region of southeast Minnesota, in charge of plowing 3,778 miles of road.

If snow falls, drivers are asked to:

- Drive slowly on bridges, overpasses and tunnels.

- Use a safe speed for winter driving conditions, regardless of the posted speed limit.

- Keep a safe stopping distance from the vehicle in front of them.

- Keep both hands on the steering wheel and eyes on the road, and stay alert.