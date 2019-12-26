Clear
MnDOT prepares for wintry mix over the weekend

The bustle of post-holiday travel could get even worse as a wintry mix is expected to begin Friday night and go into the weekend.

Posted: Dec 26, 2019 5:17 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The day after Christmas is the worst day of the year for dealys and congestion on the road, that's according to AAA.

To keep drivers safet the Minnesota Department of Transportation is getting read to battle the elements.

Maintenance manager Robert Langanki said, "If the ice is to become extremely thick where salt isn't really functional we can put these chloride chemicals down and get the right proporations and be able to remove that ice from the road."

The department does say icing events are the most dangerous as it is hard to predict and even harder to see. Drivers are asked to give more time for travel and to give plows enough room to do their job.

