MnDOT prepares for another round of snow

ROCHESTER, Minn. – With more snow on the way, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is gearing up for what’s expected to be a long day clearing the roads.

For the past week, snow plows have been out on the roads clearing up snow from past systems.

Robert Langanki is the maintenance supervisor for MnDOT’s Rochester truck station. He said a lot goes into planning for snow events like looking at weather forecasts and communicating with other truck stations and state patrol in other districts.

That’s in order to get the timing just right.

“There's no use going out there four or five hours prior to it because then we're just wasting the chemicals then,” Langanki said. “So it's getting it just initially when it starts to snow. We have everybody ready dealing with the event while it's going on, and then the big rush is the post rush clean up behind it.”

He said the effectiveness of the materials they put on the roads really depends on the temperatures. If it’s too cold, salt doesn’t work well.

Thankfully the timing of the system is actually beneficial to them.

“If it's gonna happen around one or two in the morning, it's minimal traffic,” Langanki said. “It gives the operator a little bit more freedom, being able to concentrate on what he's doing on pushing the snow out of the roadway.”