MnDOT offering grants for safe schools routes

KIMT NEWS 3.- MnDOT is putting money toward an important goal, getting students to school safely. The agency is offering $8 million in grants to develop safes routes to and from school.

Schools will be encouraged to use the windfall for developing strategies. The goal is geared towards children in grades K-12 to walk and bike to school safely.

According to MnDOT spokesperson Mike Dougherty, Rochester Public Schools applied for such funding in the past. KIMT News 3 contacted them to see if they will apply for funding again this year. No word if they will. Dougherty says parents should encourage administrators to seek MnDOT funding.

"Parents, community members, encourage your schools, your communities, to apply for these grants. It's money that can help achieve a goal that everybody supports and that's getting kids to and from school safely but also getting that physical activity. It's something that they might carry forward into the future."

Since 2006, MnDOT has been working with schools to fund improvements to infrastructure and planning that will make walking or riding a bike to school safer.

"It shows MnDOT is really more about roads and bridges. It's about everyone that uses our transportation system," explains Dougherty. "It's great to be able to support ideas that come forward. We're not telling them that they have to do it a certain way. They bring forward an idea and a group determines if it fits with the scope of the project."

Applications for the grants must be complete by the first week of the new year. Recipients will be announced in February.