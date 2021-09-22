MnDOT is working on a project to make Highway 14 safer

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Highway 14 between Kasson and Rochester is notorious for traffic accidents and fatalities. And in recent months, there have been even more crashes along the road.

Just since May of this year, there have been at least 15 crashes along Highway 14 stretching from Dodge County to Olmsted County. That's according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

About a year ago, a study was completed by Olmsted and Dodge Counties, Kasson, Byron and MnDOT, looking at where interchanges should go along Highway 14 and why. As part of the Highway 14 Corridor Analysis Project, MnDOT is making some changes along the road stretching from Kasson to Rochester.

Mike Dougherty with MnDOT said there are several factors leading to more crashes. One of them being, intersections. "What happens is you stop, you look then you go from zero miles an hour and you try to get up to highway speeds. That's where sometimes that driver makes a misjudgment, somebody that's driving at highways speeds makes a misjudgment," he explained. "That's where you have those serious injuries or fatal crashes because of the high speed and the potential for those right-angle crashes." Dougherty explained one of the end goals is to replace the traffic lights along Highway 14 with an interchange or something safer.

Dougherty said because the entire project could take up to 20 years, they're looking at implementing more short-term solutions in the meantime. The four main spots include County Roads 3, 5 and 104 in Olmsted County and County Road 15 in Dodge County.

Dougherty said all of these temporary changes should improve safety and reduce interactions between vehicles. "They'll be a reduced conflict intersection. So, the main piece is people won't be able to cross from one side of the county road to the other crossing Highway 14. That's one of the real danger areas," he explained. "Because people trying to cross that either misjudged the speeds of vehicles or try to cross all four lanes. With these highway speeds, that's where you get the high-speed right-angle crashes."

When you look at the crash reports along Highway 14, there's a combination of things causing the accidents. Between misjudging speeds or not seeing a vehicle in your blind spot, t's important you take your time and paying attention when you're behind the wheel.

Dougherty expects the first temporary project to start next summer as they're still trying to get enough funding.