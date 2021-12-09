MnDOT is ready for all the snow coming our way

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester saw its first significant snow of the season earlier this week and there's more in the forecast for tomorrow!

Road crews are already in motion to make our communities as safe as possible.

MnDOT's Mile Dougherty said the Department of Transportation is constantly aware of areas in the state where drifting occurs more often, and to keep a close eye on them to remove any snow that builds up.

"This is December and we've got a long way to go in winter," said Dougherty. "They do a lot of managing the snow afterwards to get it stored further in the ditch so when it does melt, it drains away. It's also further away from the road so that as new storms come, there's space for that snow, as well."

Make sure headlights are turned on - even if there doesn't seem to be a lot of snowfall. This makes sure other drivers and snowplows can see oncoming cars as the snow starts to blow.

He says to slow down sooner when coming to an intersection because most tires aren't equipped to handle a hard, fast stop and will skid and slide.

"Then if you do slide off the road, stay in your vehicle with your seatbelt on," said Dougherty. "That's the safest place. Because if you slipped off, there's a risk that maybe somebody else could because they may see your vehicle slow down and get into a skid. You don't want to be out of your vehicle where you're very vulnerable then, there's no protection for you. So that vehicle gives you protection and that seatbelt keeps you secure in there."

If you do slide off the road, call 9-1-1 immediately.