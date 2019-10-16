MnDOT holds coffee and conversation in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn- This morning MnDOT held coffee and conversations in Albert Lea to talk with residents about any concerns they may have concerning transportation and upcoming projects.

LeAnn Juveland was one of a handful of people that showed up to today's gathering.

"One of the neighbors went around to the neighborhood and said we are having this meeting come and I’m so glad he did that," Juveland said.

She's lived just South of Albert Lea off of Highway 69.

She says recently the speed limit on her street was bumped from 55 to 60 miles per hour. Even though it's a small increase she's concerned about being rear-ended every time she travels that stretch of road. She and others rallied together to get that number dropped and today she and her neighbors received some positive news.

"According to what I heard from the people that came from MnDOT they are going to change it which the people in the neighborhood which there were several of us there and we are getting something done,” Juveland said.

She adds that the speed limit will be lower to 45 miles per hour. This is just one of the examples of what came from this event. Mike Dougherty with MnDOT says this is the first of its kind and part of a new outreach initiative.

"Sometimes people are busy and they don't know what construction project is coming until the orange sign that pops up that tells them its starting and its just a way to have a good conversation,” Dougherty said.

He says MnDOT plans on teaming up with other counties for events like in the future.