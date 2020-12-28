MnDOT getting plows ready for upcoming snowstorm

ROCHESTER, Minn- Throughout the day, MnDot has been keeping busy. The department of transportation has been moving snow off bridge decks to help widen roadways. They have also been checking snow plows for mechanical issues ahead of pretreating the roads.

"There will be a few out probably just applying some pretreatment to some of the off ramps and the ramp areas," said Mike Dougherty, Director of Public Engagement and Communications for Mndot District 6. "Things like that could develop a little ice on them earlier."

MnDOT plans to have 101 plow trucks on the roads keeping them clear. They also plan to have them work all throughout the day and evening.

"Obviously there will be a crew that will work through midnight, come in probably at noon or tomorrow afternoon, and work until midnight, " said Dougherty.

A new shift would then come in at midnight. The department of transportation will have crews hit the roadways to the west of Rochester earlier than those to the east of the community.