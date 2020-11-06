MnDOT finished over 200 road construction projects in 2020

ST. PAUL, Minn. – More than 200 road and bridge projects were finished around Minnesota during the 2020 construction season.

“Minnesota’s 2020 construction program represented a broad mix of projects that improved all modes of transportation and provided jobs throughout the state during a challenging year,” says Jay Hietpas, Minnesota Department of Transportation assistant commissioner, operations. “While COVID-19 created challenges in some areas, the reduced traffic volumes we saw early in the season helped in some cases to minimize disruptions to travelers. We want to thank everyone in both the private and public sectors who helped make this season a success, and worked diligently to keep projects on track.”

An additional 36 projects enhancing safety at railroad crossings were also completed, as well as 15 projects extending or repairing runways or other infrastructure at local airports.

In southeastern Minnesota, finished road projects included:

· Highway 63 in Red Wing – Replaced bridge and constructed new connections to roads on each side of the Mississippi River (Wisconsin and Minnesota). Completion expected in November.

· Highway 14, Dodge Center to Owatonna – Constructed bridges over new four-lane sections, paved new road west of Claremont. Work continues in 2021-2022.

· Highway 61 – Reconstructed highway through Lake City. Constructed two traveling lanes with a middle left-turn lane, and made improvements for pedestrians and bicyclists along Lake Pepin.

· Highway 63/I-90 interchange – Replaced northbound Highway 63 bridge over I-90, reconstructed I-90 off-ramps to northbound Highway 63, included acceleration lanes and rerouted Highway 30 intersection. First year of two-year project.

· Highway 60/Highway 57 roundabout in Wanamingo – Constructed new roundabout.