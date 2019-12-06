Clear
MnDOT driver from Rochester crashed into in Goodhue County

Was directing traffic around some road maintenance.

Posted: Dec 6, 2019 5:15 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CANNON FALLS, Minn. – A car crashed into a MnDOT truck directing traffic in Goodhue County.

The collision happened just before 1:30 pm Friday near the intersection of southbound Highway 52 and Highway 19. The Minnesota State Patrol says the MnDOT truck with its crash cushion and arrow board activated was stopped on the right shoulder and directing traffic around some road and shoulder maintenance.

The State Patrol says Darrell Ronald Carlson, 63 of Red Wing, drove his car right into the truck. Carlson suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Cannon Falls. The driver of the truck, Joseph Daniel Johnson, 30 of Rochester, was not hurt.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this incident.

