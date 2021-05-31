MnDOT discusses Memorial Day traffic concerns

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It’s the first holiday this year where COVID restrictions have been lifted in Minestrone and that means more people are hitting the road to enjoy their Memorial Day.

However, that also means highways are busier than usual. As the unofficial start of summer begins so does construction season and the Minnesota Department of Transportation says that means we all need to pay close attention when we’re traveling.

MnDOT says speed is always a concern in work zones during the summer months.

Director of public engagement Mike Dougherty says we should all slow down, drive the posted speed limit, wear our seat belts, have our headlights on, and limit distractions.

In addition, the Department of Public Safety says there have been 149 fatalities with 61 of them being speed-related. Dougherty says that’s up 96% from last year.

He added, “It's traditionally a busy travel time and then you compound it with a lot of us have not been on the roads at the same level and rate that we have over the past year and that experience starts to wane. It's a little bit like when people readjust to driving in the snow.”

Dougherty says you can always check 511mn.org to plan ahead and know before you go.