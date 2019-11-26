MnDOT crews are prepping the roads for incoming snow

ROCHESTER, Minn.- KIMT Storm Team 3 has been tracking the snow heading our way, so MnDOT crews are making sure their plows are ready to hit the roads.

Mike Dougherty with MnDOT District 6 tells KIMT News 3 just because it's Thanksgiving week, that doesn't stop crews from working. They have 101 snow plows salting the roads across 11 counties in Southeast Minnesota. Crews will start on the roads in the afternoong and work all through the night into the next morning. Dougherty said the crews are pretty disappointed they have to work on the holiday, but the public is counting on them to keep the roads safe.

"At the same time, they take their role and responsibility pretty seriously and that's one thing," explained Dougherty. "They get out there and get after it and they're hopeful the storm is short lived and they can get things cleaned up and get back to enjoying the holidays as well."

Dougherty wanted to remind drivers to use caustion when driving around snow plows and make sure you're giving them a lot of space to do their work. If you're looking for current road condition updates in Minnesota, you can view them here and for Iowa, you can view them here.