MnDOT burning roadside vegetation in Mower and Fillmore counties

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation is conducting prescribed burns in Fillmore and Mower counties.

Drivers could encounter smoke and burn crews on Highway 52 south of Harmony on Thursday and on Highway 56 near LeRoy on Friday, weather permitting. MnDOT is asking drivers to slow down and watch for signs and workers as they approach the burn areas.

MnDOT burns the grassland vegetation along many roadsides to provide optimal vegetation health. That helps with safer clear zones, stabilizes soil, conveys runoff, and treats stormwater runoff. MnDOT says healthy roadside vegetation also provides additional benefits such as preserving populations of rare species and making roadsides more attractive. Fire also promotes tall native grasses and other plants that trap blowing snow and prevent it from drifting across the road. Native prairie vegetation is planted along highway right of way to reduce the amount of mowing needed, which saves taxpayer money.