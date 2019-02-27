Clear
MnDOT brings out heavy duty tools to clear weekend snowfall

Crews estimate it'll take another two to three weeks to clean up all the snow.

Posted: Feb. 27, 2019 10:35 AM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

KIMT NEWS 3 - Crews are continuing to clean up after the weekend blizzard and the Minnesota Department of Transportation is bringing out the big guns.

KIMT got a front row seat of the action Tuesday.

Crews say the saw drifts up to 12 feet tall in Southeast Minnesota. That's when heavy duty snow blowers come into play.

Rich DeSaer, of Sleepy Eye, Minn., operates the monster of a machine. The piece of equipment is actually from another district, but was brought in at a time of all hands on deck.

"This was a pretty calm winter up until February happened," DeSaer said. "And it got a little crazy after that."

DeSaer say big tools make moving all the snow a little easier.

Drivers who slow down and move over can make the process even more smooth.

"I know everybody's in a hurry,but we'll all get there if we all work together a little bit," DeSaer said.

Crews estimate it'll take another two to three weeks to clean up the weekend snowfall.

Community Events