MnDOT asks for feedback on Albert Lea road project

You have an opportunity to give feedback on a future southern Minnesota road improvement project.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation wants you to “log on” and give feedback through a virtual open house.

The Main Street Albert Lea project involves Highway 65 improvements impacting the southern Minnesota community.

By logging on, you’ll see proposals for road reconstruction, improved lighting and traffic signals upgrades, amongst other enhancements. This is planned for 2022.

You can find more information and provide feedback by clicking here.