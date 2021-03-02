MnDOT announces winners in 'Name a Snowplow' contest

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Old Man Winter could find himself on the wrong end of a light saber on southeast Minnesota roads.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has announced the winners of its inaugural Name a Snowplow contest. In District 6, which includes Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Mower and Olmsted counties, the winning name is…Snowbi Wan Kenobi.

MnDOT says it had to plow through more than 122,000 votes to find the winners.

“We are amazed by the number of creative name suggestions people proposed,” says Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher. “We thank everyone for their votes and participation in this fun contest, and through the process, becoming more aware of our snowplows, the tireless women and men who operate them, and the work necessary to keep our roads safe.”

The other winners are:

· Duck Duck Orange Truck – District 1

· Plow Bunyan – District 2

· Darth Blader – District 3

· Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya – District 4

· Plowy McPlowFace – Metro District

· F. Salt Fitzgerald – District 7

· The Truck Formerly Known As Plow – District 8

People were invited to submit creative ideas for snowplow names in mid-December 2020 and more than 22,000 submissions where whittled down to 50 finalists for the public to vote one.

MnDOT will share additional information on its social media pages once the snowplows have officially been named and are at work on roads across the state.