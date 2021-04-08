MnDOT announces 2021 road construction plans

ROCHESTER, Minn- Spring isn't just the start of warm weather but the kickoff of construction season. Soon you can expect to see orange cones and work zones scattered across Minnesota. MnDOT held a virtual conference today to discuss some of Southeastern Minnesota's construction plans.

According to District 6 Communications and Public Engagement Director Mike Dougherty, the agency is working on 19 projects in 11 counties. Some of those projects are in The Med City. They include replacing the water main and sewers off of Broadway Ave North, adding a trail along Broadway Ave South and Hwy 14, and replacing the Elton Hills Drive Bridge.

"In Minnesota, there's only a small window of time to do these projects," said Dougherty. "We usually start this process anywhere from four to six years out."

Other projects the agency is working on is Hwy 52 southbound improvement from Zumbrota to Cannon Falls, Hwy 14 four-lane expansion from Owatonna to Dodge Center, Chester Woods Trail extension, 12th/13 Avenue NW storm & sanitary capacity upgrades, and many others.

Last year, MnDOT says their projects were completed on time and they're hoping this year also stays on schedule