MnDOT announces 2021 road construction plans

The agency is working on 19 projects in 11 Minnesota counties.

Posted: Apr 8, 2021 6:16 PM
Posted By: Jeremy Wall

ROCHESTER, Minn- Spring isn't just the start of warm weather but the kickoff of construction season. Soon you can expect to see orange cones and work zones scattered across Minnesota. MnDOT held a virtual conference today to discuss some of Southeastern Minnesota's construction plans.

According to District 6 Communications and Public Engagement Director Mike Dougherty, the agency is working on 19 projects in 11 counties. Some of those projects are in The Med City. They include replacing the water main and sewers off of Broadway Ave North, adding a trail along Broadway Ave South and Hwy 14, and replacing the Elton Hills Drive Bridge.

"In Minnesota, there's only a small window of time to do these projects," said Dougherty. "We usually start this process anywhere from four to six years out."

Other projects the agency is working on is Hwy 52 southbound improvement from Zumbrota to Cannon Falls, Hwy 14 four-lane expansion from Owatonna to Dodge Center, Chester Woods Trail extension, 12th/13 Avenue NW storm & sanitary capacity upgrades, and many others.

Last year, MnDOT says their projects were completed on time and they're hoping this year also stays on schedule

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 532658

Reported Deaths: 6986
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1109731660
Ramsey46044843
Dakota40509413
Anoka36608411
Washington23900273
Stearns20261212
St. Louis16136292
Scott15212115
Wright14053123
Olmsted1249094
Sherburne995078
Carver921141
Clay755989
Rice7300100
Blue Earth669639
Kandiyohi612979
Crow Wing578386
Chisago531148
Otter Tail525473
Benton510196
Mower443532
Winona432949
Douglas427070
Goodhue425370
Nobles394147
Morrison375857
McLeod374354
Beltrami361856
Polk356466
Itasca351851
Isanti351259
Steele341613
Lyon337848
Becker336948
Carlton317952
Freeborn314128
Pine301821
Nicollet293642
Brown283839
Mille Lacs263847
Todd262530
Le Sueur261122
Cass237326
Waseca224720
Meeker223737
Martin206729
Wabasha19723
Roseau191218
Dodge16664
Hubbard165841
Renville164243
Houston161614
Redwood160535
Cottonwood150020
Fillmore14969
Pennington148218
Chippewa143236
Faribault140319
Wadena138520
Sibley131110
Aitkin124536
Watonwan12329
Kanabec122221
Rock120218
Jackson110010
Yellow Medicine107218
Pipestone106325
Murray9979
Pope9736
Swift96218
Marshall83217
Stevens78210
Lake77419
Clearwater75014
Wilkin74612
Lac qui Parle72822
Koochiching71911
Big Stone5544
Lincoln5472
Grant5328
Norman5039
Mahnomen4827
Unassigned47878
Kittson43122
Red Lake3766
Traverse3575
Lake of the Woods2832
Cook1420

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 352885

Reported Deaths: 5777
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk55108593
Linn20045328
Scott18478233
Black Hawk15381306
Woodbury14691219
Johnson1373580
Dubuque12929202
Dallas1077596
Pottawattamie10498157
Story1018847
Warren544086
Clinton527989
Cerro Gordo515986
Webster506090
Sioux500773
Marshall475474
Muscatine450296
Des Moines437264
Wapello4231120
Buena Vista420240
Jasper405169
Plymouth391879
Lee365755
Marion352875
Jones291455
Henry284837
Bremer277860
Carroll277450
Crawford260839
Boone254731
Benton248555
Washington247049
Dickinson235343
Mahaska221549
Jackson216642
Kossuth210361
Clay206625
Tama205969
Delaware198839
Winneshiek191033
Page188220
Buchanan186231
Fayette182541
Cedar181923
Wright177535
Hardin177240
Hamilton176649
Harrison173073
Clayton164355
Butler161534
Mills156420
Cherokee155238
Floyd153642
Lyon152541
Poweshiek151733
Madison151519
Allamakee148951
Iowa144424
Hancock142134
Winnebago134931
Grundy134432
Cass133754
Calhoun132911
Jefferson130535
Appanoose125947
Louisa125848
Emmet125640
Sac125319
Mitchell125041
Shelby125035
Union123232
Chickasaw121715
Humboldt117726
Guthrie116528
Franklin112121
Palo Alto108922
Howard102422
Unassigned9980
Montgomery98937
Clarke97823
Keokuk94030
Monroe92428
Ida88133
Adair83932
Pocahontas83021
Monona80430
Davis79824
Greene76210
Lucas74722
Osceola72616
Worth6938
Taylor64412
Fremont59710
Decatur5869
Van Buren55118
Ringgold53122
Wayne51723
Audubon4909
Adams3214
