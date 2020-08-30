MnDOT: Traffic camera network activated along Hwy 52

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Drivers will now have more information and access to road conditions as the Minnesota Department of Transportation says a network of real-time traffic cameras are now up and running between Rochester and St. Paul.

MnDOT says the 42 traffic cameras will provide more views of traffic conditions on the Hwy 52 corridor which means drivers can better plan their routes.

You can access MnDOT's traffic and road conditions map at a511.

Community relations coordinator Mike Dougherty says this update can be particularly valuable as more drivers return to the road and as we get closer to experiencing winter weather.

"I think it's going to be helpful for people especially in the future but also in the winter. It also helps our first responders when there's a crash or a situation they have more resources now to look at those situations and guide in emergency responders to let them know what's happening on the scene," said Dougherty.

Dougherty also says ther have been eight digital message signs put up along Hwy 52 to inform drivers about crashes and weather conditions.

He added, "In times of emergency or certain situations, say weather, they'll be able to flash up consistent signs that either direct people off the highway or alert them to icy conditions ahead or different things like that so in the end it's all about safety and improving that safety for motorist who are out on the highways."

MnDOT says the cameras should also be helpful since there are several large construction projects that are set to take place on Hwy 52 next summer.