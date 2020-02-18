MnDOT: Significant delays on I-35 near Albert Lea due to crash

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - A crash on I-35 near Albert Lea is causing significant delays.
MnDOT said the crash is at I-35 and 250th St.
Road conditions in that part of the state are completely covered this morning.
