MnDOT: Significant delays on I-35 near Albert Lea due to crash

A crash on I-35 near Albert Lea is causing significant delays.

Posted: Feb 18, 2020 9:00 AM
Updated: Feb 18, 2020 9:10 AM

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - A crash on I-35 near Albert Lea is causing significant delays.

MnDOT said the crash is at I-35 and 250th St.

Road conditions in that part of the state are completely covered this morning.

