Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory - Wind Chill Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Update: Could take several hours to clear accident scene on I-35 north of Albert Lea

Photo courtesy MnDOT District 6 Twitter.

Here is the latest from MnDOT and the Iowa DOT.

Posted: Feb. 14, 2019 2:49 PM
Updated: Feb. 14, 2019 4:24 PM

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - Multiple accidents were reported in Freeborn County between Albert Lea and Clarks Grove, and the road could be closed for "several hours" as law enforcement clears the scene. 

"Southbound I-35 closed near Clarks Grove north of Albert Lea due to multi-vehicle crash. Traffic being detoured at Highway 251. Could take several hours to clear scene," MnDOT said on Twitter just after 4 p.m. 
You can find road conditions and accidents below.

For the latest Iowa road conditions, click here. 

For the latest Minnesota road conditions, click here.

For Iowa DOT traffic cameras, click here. 

For Minnesota DOT traffic cameras, click here. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
11° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -12°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: -10°
Austin
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -5°
Charles City
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -2°
Rochester
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: 0°
Tracking blowing snow tonight and overnight, already impacting travel.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Osage storms to third at state duals

Image

Tracking blowing snow for Valentine's Day

Image

Original Freedom Writer Gives Hope

Image

Making improvements to Highway 52 southbound

Image

Dinner for teachers

Image

Working group on homelessness

Image

Bottle bill moving in Iowa Senate

Image

Remains of Hayfield teen identified

Image

What happens after you get stranded?

Image

Preventing the spread of norovious

Community Events