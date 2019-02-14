Update: Could take several hours to clear accident scene on I-35 north of Albert Lea

Southbound I-35 closed near Clarks Grove north of Albert Lea due to multi-vehicle crash. Traffic being detoured at Highway 251. Could take several hours to clear scene #MnDOT https://t.co/MEmqELpVHX pic.twitter.com/JQH4F8LDmC — MnDOT District 6 (@mndotsoutheast) February 14, 2019

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - Multiple accidents were reported in Freeborn County between Albert Lea and Clarks Grove, and the road could be closed for "several hours" as law enforcement clears the scene.

"Southbound I-35 closed near Clarks Grove north of Albert Lea due to multi-vehicle crash. Traffic being detoured at Highway 251. Could take several hours to clear scene," MnDOT said on Twitter just after 4 p.m.

