MnDOT: I-35 closed from Medford to Faribault

State Patrol says roughly 15 more crashes to clear from the closed stretch of #I35 from #Faribault to #Medford One lane of southbound traffic to open soon. #mndot #mnroads — MnDOT District 6 (@mndotsoutheast) April 10, 2019

I-35 NOW closed from Medford to Faribault due to numerous crashes. State Patrol is working to clear those crashes. Please use alternate routes. #mndot #mnwx pic.twitter.com/lSpWhnMFkn — MnDOT District 6 (@mndotsoutheast) April 10, 2019

MEDFORD, Minn. - Interstate-35 southbound from Medford to Faribault has been closed due to numerous accidents.

“State Patrol is working to clear those crashes. Please use alternate routes,” MnDOT said around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

