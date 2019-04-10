Clear
MnDOT: I-35 closed from Medford to Faribault

Multiple crashes have been reported.

Posted: Apr. 10, 2019 1:38 PM
Updated: Apr. 10, 2019 3:02 PM

MEDFORD, Minn. - Interstate-35 southbound from Medford to Faribault has been closed due to numerous accidents.
“State Patrol is working to clear those crashes. Please use alternate routes,” MnDOT said around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

