Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

MnDOT: Highway 65 in Albert Lea is closed in both directions

The road could be flooded for days.

Posted: Mar. 20, 2019 11:50 AM
Updated: Mar. 20, 2019 11:51 AM

Photo Gallery 1 Images

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Highway 65 in Albert Lea is closed in both directions from Garfield Ave. to S. Broadway Ave. because of water on the road, according to MnDOT.
The road could be flooded for days.
“It’s likely that conditions could worsen at Fountain Lake as above freezing temperatures continue to melt snow,” MnDOT said in a news release. “Motorists should follow the detour.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Rochester
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
After clouds today, we stay in a mild and pleasant pattern.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking a Cloudy and Mild Start to Spring

Image

North Iowa Bulls continue playoff journey

Image

Highlights: NIACC women advance to NJCAA Quarterfinals

Image

Former Vikings All-Pro Matt Birk speaks at Rochester Lourdes

Image

Update on Puppy Laundering Lawsuit

Image

Ice jam in Winnebago River

Image

School bond vote

Image

Flooding causes road closures, East Park in MC closed

Image

Tobacco 21 ordinance

Image

Well contamination

Community Events