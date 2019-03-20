Photo Gallery 1 Images
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Highway 65 in Albert Lea is closed in both directions from Garfield Ave. to S. Broadway Ave. because of water on the road, according to MnDOT.
The road could be flooded for days.
“It’s likely that conditions could worsen at Fountain Lake as above freezing temperatures continue to melt snow,” MnDOT said in a news release. “Motorists should follow the detour.”
Related Content
- MnDOT: Highway 65 in Albert Lea is closed in both directions
- Lane of Highway 65 in Albert Lea closed due to water on road
- Albert Lea stabber sentenced
- Residents in Albert Lea happy with the direction it's going
- Long-time Albert Lea pharmacy is closing
- Albert Lea farm equipment store abruptly closes
- Albert Lea police investigate shooting
- Albert Lea's Glazier picks Iowa
- Camper fire in Albert Lea
- Prison for Albert Lea burglar
Scroll for more content...