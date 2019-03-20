MnDOT: Highway 65 in Albert Lea is closed in both directions

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Highway 65 in Albert Lea is closed in both directions from Garfield Ave. to S. Broadway Ave. because of water on the road, according to MnDOT.

The road could be flooded for days.

“It’s likely that conditions could worsen at Fountain Lake as above freezing temperatures continue to melt snow,” MnDOT said in a news release. “Motorists should follow the detour.”