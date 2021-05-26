MnDOT releases pedestrian safety plan

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Protecting pedestrians is the focus of a new plan MnDOT unveiled on Monday. The agency issued a news release summarizing its new statewide pedestrian system.

"It's a great opportunity and it comes out of a persistent challenge," said MnDOT Prinicipal Planner Jake Rueter. "We have a responsibility to make sure folks trying to get from one place to another can do so safely."

The plan is aimed at making walking safer and easier for people crossing highways. It also follows an increasing pattern of pedestrian fatalities since 2015. But there are more benefits to it.

"We know that people are healthier when we can get them out walking for trips. We know that kids perform better in school when they can walk to school," explained Rueter. "There's a lot of things we can do for our communities by making walking safer all throughout the state."

MnDOT so far has installed three pedestrian safety demonstration projects across Minnesota this year. They are in Beaver Bay, Blooming Praire, and Moorhead.