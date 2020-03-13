Clear
MnDOT to postpone all public meetings

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 2:39 PM
Updated: Mar 13, 2020 3:14 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced it will postpone all public meetings and project open houses around the state. 

In a press release issued Friday, MnDOT said it is doing this in accordance with the state health officials.

Read more on the Coronavirus here. 

You can read the full press release below: 

"The Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced – in accordance with guidance from state health officials – that the agency will indefinitely postpone all public meetings and project open houses statewide to prevent further spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and well-being of all Minnesotans. This includes all MnDOT-hosted events for at least the next 30 days.
Public engagement on transportation and construction projects remains a top priority for the agency. MnDOT is exploring alternatives, such as virtual and remote options for participation and/or relocating events, and will provide additional updates as they become available."

