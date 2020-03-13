MnDOT to postpone all public meetings

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced it will postpone all public meetings and project open houses around the state.

In a press release issued Friday, MnDOT said it is doing this in accordance with the state health officials.

You can read the full press release below:

"The Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced – in accordance with guidance from state health officials – that the agency will indefinitely postpone all public meetings and project open houses statewide to prevent further spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and well-being of all Minnesotans. This includes all MnDOT-hosted events for at least the next 30 days.

Public engagement on transportation and construction projects remains a top priority for the agency. MnDOT is exploring alternatives, such as virtual and remote options for participation and/or relocating events, and will provide additional updates as they become available."

