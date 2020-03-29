Mn state trooper gives Dr. masks instead of speeding ticket

MINNESOTA-An act of kindness by a Minnesota state trooper is getting a lot of attention on social media. Dr. Sarosh Janjua didn't think her post would be shared thousands of times when she posted it.

"I usually don't post a lot on Facebook," Janjua said.

All she wanted was to highlight the kinder side of mankind as we go through this difficult time.

"I really felt that my friends could benefit from hearing about my experience," Janjua said. "This isn't just an infectious pandemic but I think in a sense an emotional health crisis as well."

Dr. Janjua travels a couple of days a week to a hospital in Duluth. Last week while traveling on Interstate-35 she was pulled over by trooper Brian Schwartz for speeding.

"He gave me this talk about how I shouldn't be speeding because I would be taking away resources if I got into an accident and how I wouldn't be in a position to help anyone either.

She was expecting a ticket.

"Instead he handed over a few n-95 masks and I just became overwhelmed," Janjua said. "I felt no matter what the next few weeks brought us that we would be okay."

She says she thanked the trooper but didn't think he could hear her through her tears. Now she hopes he will hear her thank you loud and clear through her heartfelt message. Janjua says it's a moment that lasted only a couple of minutes but will stay with her forever.