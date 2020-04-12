Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory - Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

MnDot snowplows out for Easter snowfall

MnDot plows were out clearing off what could be the last big snowfall of the year.

Posted: Apr 12, 2020 9:51 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - As Southeastern Minnesota receives upwards of 10 inches of snow, the Minnesota Department of Transportation snowplows were out clearing the roads. 

101 snowplows were out on the roads for what could be the final big snowfall of the year. Even with the Easter holiday, the workers are used to working holidays.

MnDot Director of Public Engagements and Communications Mike Dougherty said since we're into April and the snow season is almost over, it's a lot easier to clear the snow.

"If we're in February and we get this amount of snow, they've got to be really looking at where they're putting that snow in the ditch and tending to it because they know that winter is far from over," Dougherty said. "Where as this [is], cross your fingers and hope this is our last gasp of winter."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 14°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 16°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 13°
Nice on Friday, weekend storm brewing
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Drive thru Easter celebration in Adams

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/11

Image

Celebrating Easter creatively

Image

LeRoy man runs more than 50 miles for mental health awareness

Image

Seed library helping you grow your own food

Image

Keeping first responders safe during the pandemic

Image

Sean Weather 4/11

Image

Chris' Tracks Snowstorm for the Weekend

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/10

Image

RCTC lends a helping hand to students

Community Events