MnDot snowplows out for Easter snowfall

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - As Southeastern Minnesota receives upwards of 10 inches of snow, the Minnesota Department of Transportation snowplows were out clearing the roads.

101 snowplows were out on the roads for what could be the final big snowfall of the year. Even with the Easter holiday, the workers are used to working holidays.

MnDot Director of Public Engagements and Communications Mike Dougherty said since we're into April and the snow season is almost over, it's a lot easier to clear the snow.

"If we're in February and we get this amount of snow, they've got to be really looking at where they're putting that snow in the ditch and tending to it because they know that winter is far from over," Dougherty said. "Where as this [is], cross your fingers and hope this is our last gasp of winter."