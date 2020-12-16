Clear

Mixed reaction to Gov. Walz' revised COVID rules for Minnesota

Republicans attack continue restrictions on hospitality industry.

Posted: Dec 16, 2020 1:27 PM
Updated: Dec 16, 2020 1:43 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Reaction is coming in to Governor Walz’ latest announcement on COVID rules for the state of Minnesota.

“The Governor needs to allow our businesses to safely reopen their doors, and stop punishing our hospitality industry when the data does not support their continued closure,” says House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown. “Minnesota started a downward trend before restaurants were forced to close, and the governor’s own data shows that only a fraction of a percent of all cases can be tied back to bars and restaurants.”

“We have been begging the Governor for more notice so businesses can plan for these latest changes,” says Rep. Dave Baker, R-Willmar. “Today’s announcement is way too little, far too late — even if a business wanted to start outdoor dining in 20 degree weather, most won’t have time or resources to be ready for customers by the weekend. His continued closure of pools is devastating for hotels and gyms when there are zero known cases linked to pools areas. The governor needs to follow the data and stop scapegoating the hospitality industry and destroying businesses and people’s livelihoods.”

“Today’s news is a small step forward for our gyms, but the governor should have gone further,” says Rep. Barb Haley, R-Red Wing. “Cases tied to gyms and fitness centers cases were almost nonexistent even when they were open at 50 percent capacity. The industry has done amazing work to protect the health and safety of employees and their members, and that effort is not reflected in the disappointing moves today from the Governor.”

Education Minnesota says Walz’ new plan to reopen school buildings to the youngest learners is workable, but only with strict enforcement of safety protocols and a renewed commitment by all Minnesotans to slowing the spread of the virus in their communities.

“For months now, educators have said they wanted to get back into their classrooms with their students, but only when it’s safe for everyone to do so,” says Denis Sprecht, President of Education Minnesota. “If districts meet the new high bar for safety for students and staff, and there are swift, serious consequences for the few employers who might cut corners, this plan could get more buildings open for the littlest learners.”

Liz Rammer, President and CEO of Hospitality Minnesota, issued the following statement:

“With the news coming from the media, we are gravely disappointed by the Governor’s decision to extend the closure of restaurants into the new year. Since March, we have been at the table, in good faith, making the case that hospitality businesses are able to operate safely, balancing public health and economic viability. The state’s very own data supports our case, and they have been unwilling and unable to show us the analysis that says otherwise. As you will see in the attached letter we, again, made an ardent plea to the Governor to allow businesses to open up to 50% when the most recent closure order was set to expire on Friday.”

“Today’s plea to the Governor is to reconsider his decision to extend the closure. The tide is turning, as we have witnessed all week as more and more businesses are willing out of desperation to risk fines and penalties to save their livelihoods. Hospitality is a force for good in our communities, and the Governor and his administration would be wise to leverage that force, rather than watch it flicker out.”

“I’m very hopeful and thankful today. I appreciate the leadership of the Governor and his staff during this challenging time and the collaboration among health care organizations as our amazing frontline workers provide 24/7 care under the most difficult of circumstances," says Dr. Ken Holmen, President and CEO of CentraCare.  "I’m also thankful to our communities who are making sacrifices to protect the health and safety of our families, friends and neighbors. We are making progress, but we can’t let up. Hospitalizations from COVID-19 are starting to decrease. Vaccines are now here, but their impact will take several months. So we’re counting on every Minnesotan to keep doing your part – wear a mask, keep your distance and wash your hands. If we all do this over the next few weeks, it will save lives and be the best measure of our holiday spirit.”

Republican Party of Minnesota Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan released the following statement:

"Governor Walz continues to make unilateral decisions controlling all aspects of Minnesota's businesses, families and well-being in response to moving through the pandemic."

"To loosen restrictions by allowing bars and restaurants to resume outdoor service in the middle of winter when temperatures are often below freezing is not a solution to restart our economy or provide revenues these businesses need to maintain their viability, especially after the year they've already been through."

"During times of crisis a great leader is one that listens to the people he represents, leads with careful and thoughtful input from many diverse voices and understands Minnesotans are smart enough to make the right decisions for their families. A great leader doesn't kill an economy, cancel holidays, dictate our children's ability to learn and then bailout businesses with their own hard-earned taxpayer dollars; due to decisions he made which put them in an untenable position in the first place."

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 384164

Reported Deaths: 4542
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin802871252
Ramsey34300593
Dakota27615237
Anoka27003265
Washington17090150
Stearns16065145
St. Louis11333159
Scott1023371
Wright999768
Olmsted820946
Sherburne710449
Carver596822
Clay582769
Kandiyohi505648
Rice493446
Blue Earth473222
Crow Wing428248
Otter Tail391037
Chisago382524
Benton361765
Nobles340841
Winona333039
Douglas320350
Mower311323
Polk306640
McLeod286531
Morrison276736
Goodhue267035
Beltrami263929
Lyon262123
Becker250629
Itasca247429
Isanti242925
Carlton238329
Steele23539
Todd212119
Pine202310
Nicollet191430
Mille Lacs190438
Brown184024
Freeborn180214
Le Sueur179713
Cass177713
Meeker176222
Waseca158212
Roseau15279
Martin143223
Wabasha13522
Hubbard129933
Redwood121623
Renville119134
Chippewa115518
Cottonwood11485
Dodge10623
Wadena103510
Houston10046
Watonwan9965
Rock97010
Sibley9424
Aitkin94131
Fillmore9370
Kanabec86218
Pennington84210
Pipestone84018
Yellow Medicine79613
Faribault7835
Swift74113
Murray7075
Jackson6973
Pope6513
Marshall63611
Stevens6255
Clearwater61410
Wilkin5385
Lac qui Parle5208
Lake50211
Koochiching5017
Lincoln4311
Unassigned40859
Big Stone4072
Norman3997
Mahnomen3626
Grant3477
Kittson32514
Red Lake2763
Traverse1762
Lake of the Woods1381
Cook970

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 256789

Reported Deaths: 3291
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk37812379
Linn15539221
Scott12998120
Black Hawk11882193
Woodbury11508151
Johnson1039143
Dubuque10037126
Pottawattamie750879
Story746123
Dallas719260
Webster409151
Sioux408939
Cerro Gordo403051
Clinton378750
Marshall377553
Buena Vista337921
Muscatine332566
Warren331725
Des Moines327326
Plymouth312142
Wapello287388
Lee258521
Jasper257848
Jones247934
Marion235934
Henry231520
Carroll218926
Bremer214038
Crawford194316
Benton187332
Jackson168523
Boone165514
Washington163526
Tama163355
Dickinson158012
Delaware155427
Mahaska148432
Clay142710
Wright141712
Kossuth138323
Buchanan133315
Hardin133222
Hamilton132221
Page129310
Clayton126927
Harrison126449
Cedar126316
Winneshiek121716
Floyd120226
Mills120211
Fayette119714
Butler115715
Lyon114521
Calhoun11398
Poweshiek111221
Cherokee109916
Iowa106619
Hancock105421
Winnebago103326
Allamakee102718
Sac97510
Louisa96923
Chickasaw96710
Grundy95314
Union94812
Cass93236
Mitchell91119
Emmet88423
Appanoose88033
Humboldt86616
Shelby86620
Guthrie85322
Jefferson85216
Madison8388
Franklin81717
Palo Alto7532
Keokuk73318
Pocahontas6434
Ida64017
Montgomery63113
Howard63015
Greene5976
Osceola5935
Davis57912
Unassigned5690
Clarke5566
Monroe51615
Adair51316
Monona51212
Taylor5028
Worth4392
Fremont4295
Van Buren42011
Lucas4106
Decatur3822
Wayne33821
Audubon3346
Ringgold3196
Adams2122
Rochester
Broken Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 18°
Mason City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 22°
Austin
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 28°
A Few Snow Chances
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

