Mitchell County woman pleads not guilty to resisting arrest

Brandie Rogers Brandie Rogers

Arrested after being told she couldn't drink alcohol in the ER.

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 3:48 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

OSAGE, Iowa – A St. Ansgar woman accused of assaulting law enforcement is pleading not guilty.

Brandie Renee Rogers, 36, was arrested after authorities were called to the Mitchell County Regional Health Center on October 3. Rogers had reportedly been drinking alcohol in the emergency room and pushed a deputy when told she couldn’t do that.

Law enforcement says Rogers resisted arrest and once she was put inside a squad car, she smashed her head into a side door, kicked a deputy in the knee, and began grinding her false teeth together until she lost several of them.

Rogers pleaded not guilty Tuesday to interference with official acts and assault on a peace officer. Her trial is set to begin on March 27, 2019.

Increasing clouds bring a chance for rain/drizzle for Wednesday.
