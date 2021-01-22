Mitchell County woman facing multiple felony charges related to drugs and minors

MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa - A 51-year-old Osage woman is facing nine charges, including five felonies, for allegedly sharing drugs with minors.

Erin Niemeyer was arrested earlier this month and is facing four felony charges of distributing drugs to a person under 18, four misdemeanor child endangerment charges and a felony charge for use of a minor in a drug trade.

According to court documents, several minor children were interviewed by deputies. On one occasion, Niemeyer took the subjects to the town of Plymouth to buy a THC vape cartridge. Afterward, they all smoked it, authorities said.

Multiple kids under the age of 18 told deputies that they had smoked marijuana with Niemeyer, documents state.

The dates of the alleged incidents range from April 1, 2020 to Nov. 1, 2020.