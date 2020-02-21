Clear

Mitchell County vets looking for help getting to medical appointments

Some veterans are having to drive several hours to reach their appointments, which is often too difficult for vets with health issues.

Posted: Feb 21, 2020 10:38 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

OSAGE, IA - Veterans in Mitchell County are looking for a little help getting to their doctor appointments.
It can be a long drive to some of the larger VA facilities in Des Moines or Minneapolis. There are shuttles that run from Mason City, but those are only available during certain times.

Charles Pajer served in the army along the demilitarized zone in South Korea and says they would like to buy a van to help veterans in Mitchell County get to those far away appointments.  Pajer himself has been driving veterans to some of their appointments, even though he is suffering health effects related to Agent Orange exposure during his service.

“We’ve got handicapped vets here that just have an appointment in Mason City, they have a heck of a time getting somebody to just take them there. I'm one of the people that's going to volunteer to drive to the des Moines, Minneapolis and I've already got a couple other vets that said they would help out to drive,” said Pajer.

Pajer also says they plan on reaching out to the City of Osage and the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors for a transportation solution.  If anyone has a van they would like to donate to use as a shuttle, they are open to the idea.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 17°
Rochester
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 17°
Mild weekend ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part two

Image

Hayfield High School Donkey Basketball

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part one

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/21

Image

Finkenauer town hall

Image

Vets need your help with transportation

Image

Youth talk tough topics

Image

Coronavirus Local Business Impact

Image

Beyond the Badge program

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/21

Community Events