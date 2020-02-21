Mitchell County vets looking for help getting to medical appointments

OSAGE, IA - Veterans in Mitchell County are looking for a little help getting to their doctor appointments.

It can be a long drive to some of the larger VA facilities in Des Moines or Minneapolis. There are shuttles that run from Mason City, but those are only available during certain times.

Charles Pajer served in the army along the demilitarized zone in South Korea and says they would like to buy a van to help veterans in Mitchell County get to those far away appointments. Pajer himself has been driving veterans to some of their appointments, even though he is suffering health effects related to Agent Orange exposure during his service.

“We’ve got handicapped vets here that just have an appointment in Mason City, they have a heck of a time getting somebody to just take them there. I'm one of the people that's going to volunteer to drive to the des Moines, Minneapolis and I've already got a couple other vets that said they would help out to drive,” said Pajer.

Pajer also says they plan on reaching out to the City of Osage and the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors for a transportation solution. If anyone has a van they would like to donate to use as a shuttle, they are open to the idea.