Mitchell County now covered by disaster proclamation

DES MOINES, Iowa – Three more counties are now included in the disaster proclamation issued by Governor Kim Reynolds.

On Monday, the Governor extended disaster coverage to Mitchell, Chickasaw, and Hamilton counties, making residents eligible for state help in recovering from the severe weather and flooding that began on March 13.

People in the following counties can now apply for the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and the Disaster Case Management Program: Adair, Audubon, Appanoose, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buena Vista, Butler, Cass, Cerro Gordo, Cherokee, Chickasaw, Clay, Clayton, Crawford, Dallas, Davis, Delaware, Dickinson, Emmet, Fayette, Franklin, Guthrie, Hamilton, Hancock, Hardin, Howard, Humboldt, Ida, Iowa, Kossuth, Lucas, Madison, Mahaska, Marshall, Mitchell, Monroe, Montgomery, O'Brien, Page, Palo Alto, Plymouth, Pottawattamie, Shelby, Sioux, Tama, Union, Webster, Winnebago, Winneshiek, Worth, and Wright.

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level or a maximum annual income of $41,560 for a family of three.

Disaster Case Management is a program to address serious needs to overcome a disaster-related hardship, injury or adverse condition. Disaster case managers work with clients to create a disaster recovery plan and provide guidance, advice and referral to obtain a service or resource.