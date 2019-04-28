Mitchell County man sentenced for swallowing meth

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A second man is sentenced for a summer joy ride through a corn field.

Cody Richard Peterson, 23 of Carpenter, has pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine-2nd offense and been sentenced to two days in jail.

He was arrested in August 2018 along with Blake Aaron Peterson of Fort Dodge after a Worth County sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle that was driving erratically and dragging corn stalks behind it.

Blake Peterson, the driver, pleaded guilty to OWI-1st offense and received two days in jail and a $1,250 fine. The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says Cody Peterson was a passenger and swallowed ½ gram of meth before the traffic stop.