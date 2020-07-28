Mitchell County man sentenced for crash that injured Rochester passenger

OSAGE, Iowa – A Mitchell County driver gets a deferred judgment for a crash that seriously injured a Rochester man.

Dylan Daniel Henaman, 24 of McIntire, pleaded guilty to serious injury by vehicle and was sentenced Tuesday to three to five years of supervised probation. Because he received a deferred judgment, this conviction will be removed from his record if he successfully completes that probation.

The Iowa State Patrol says Henaman crashed on August 10, 2019, after driving very fast just north of Little Cedar. Henaman’s vehicle wound up on its roof in the Little Cedar River and a passenger, Tyler Keifer of Rochester, was hurt in the crash.

Investigators claimed Henaman was intoxicated when he was behind the wheel.