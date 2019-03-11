OSAGE, Iowa – A second man is sentenced for the damage done to a cabin in a Mitchell County wildlife area.
Ryan Lynn Root, 29 of Riceville, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact and received 12 months of self-probation for helping Jon Crews cover up his destruction at the Pinicon Alders Wildlife Area in March 2018. Authorities said Crews smashed into the cabin with a vehicle, destroying a handicap ramp and knocking the cabin off two of it supports.
Jon Crews
Law enforcement said Root helped Crews tow his damaged vehicle from the scene and then refused to cooperate with their investigation.
Crews pleaded guilty to 3rd degree criminal mischief and was sentenced to one year of probation and ordered to pay $13,174.19 in restitution.
Related Content
- Mitchell County man sentenced as accessory to cabin damage
- Man sentenced for smashing into Mitchell County cabin
- Man faces accessory charge for damaged Pinicon Alders Wildlife Area cabin
- Trials set for vandalism to Mitchell County cabin
- UPDATE: Reward increased to $5K in Mitchell County damaged cabin case
- Sheriff: Image released of truck that may be tied to Mitchell Co. cabin damage
- Final sentence in Mitchell County marijuana bust
- Cabin Fever (2002) vs. Cabin Fever (2016)
- Update: Suspect arrested in Mitchell County cabin vandalism case 'not cooperative'
- Mitchell County man dies in Mower County