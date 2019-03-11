Clear
Mitchell County man sentenced as accessory to cabin damage

Thousands of dollars in repairs needed after March 2018 incident.

Posted: Mar. 11, 2019 2:16 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

OSAGE, Iowa – A second man is sentenced for the damage done to a cabin in a Mitchell County wildlife area.

Ryan Lynn Root, 29 of Riceville, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact and received 12 months of self-probation for helping Jon Crews cover up his destruction at the Pinicon Alders Wildlife Area in March 2018. Authorities said Crews smashed into the cabin with a vehicle, destroying a handicap ramp and knocking the cabin off two of it supports.


Jon Crews

Law enforcement said Root helped Crews tow his damaged vehicle from the scene and then refused to cooperate with their investigation.

Crews pleaded guilty to 3rd degree criminal mischief and was sentenced to one year of probation and ordered to pay $13,174.19 in restitution.

