Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mitchell County man ordered to jail for not cleaning up old tires

Photo courtesy of the Iowa Attorney General's Office.

“The attitude displayed by defendant toward the DNR, its representatives, and the laws of Iowa that seek to protect our environment and our waterways makes clear to the court he should be found in contempt.”

Posted: Apr. 1, 2019 1:49 PM
Updated: Apr. 1, 2019 1:54 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

OSAGE, Iowa – A Mitchell County man is sentenced to jail for failing to clean up thousands of tires.

Gary Eggers, 63 of Stacyville, is accused of illegally storing and dumping waste tires in an unlicensed salvage yard on his property, with the tires eventually washing into a nearby creek and onto neighboring property. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says it ordered Eggers to stop collecting the tires in 2015 and pay a $10,000 penalty.

Authorities say Eggers did neither and a Mitchell County judge ordered him to pay $100,000 and properly dispose of all but 500 waste tires on his property. A Mitchell County judge has now found Eggers in contempt of court for not paying to pay any of his penalties or following court instructions concerning the tires.

Eggers has been sentenced to 120 days in jail and must begin his sentence on April 15.

In his ruling, Judge Chris Foy writes: “The attitude displayed by defendant toward the DNR, its representatives, and the laws of Iowa that seek to protect our environment and our waterways makes clear to the court he should be found in contempt.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 42°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 40°
Charles City
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
It's not an April Fools' joke..tracking snow tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

MercyOne: Risk factors connected to AFib

Image

My Money - Getting kids involved with money

Image

Dr. Oz - Digital eye strain

Image

30 years of cardiac care in north Iowa

Image

Tracking a wintry mix for Monday into Tuesday

Image

North Iowa Bulls homecoming

Image

Clearing the ice

Image

Parking fee changes in Rochester

Image

Representatives meet with constituents.

Image

North Iowa Bulls return home greeted by fans

Community Events