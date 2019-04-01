Mitchell County man ordered to jail for not cleaning up old tires

OSAGE, Iowa – A Mitchell County man is sentenced to jail for failing to clean up thousands of tires.

Gary Eggers, 63 of Stacyville, is accused of illegally storing and dumping waste tires in an unlicensed salvage yard on his property, with the tires eventually washing into a nearby creek and onto neighboring property. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says it ordered Eggers to stop collecting the tires in 2015 and pay a $10,000 penalty.

Authorities say Eggers did neither and a Mitchell County judge ordered him to pay $100,000 and properly dispose of all but 500 waste tires on his property. A Mitchell County judge has now found Eggers in contempt of court for not paying to pay any of his penalties or following court instructions concerning the tires.

Eggers has been sentenced to 120 days in jail and must begin his sentence on April 15.

In his ruling, Judge Chris Foy writes: “The attitude displayed by defendant toward the DNR, its representatives, and the laws of Iowa that seek to protect our environment and our waterways makes clear to the court he should be found in contempt.”