Mitchell County man donating $1,200 to hospital for PPE

OSAGE, Iowa - For those of you who received a stimulus check over the past few weeks, you might have spent it on bills or supporting local businesses.

But there's another way to use that $1,200.

Larry Klemesrud is the Director of Veterans Affairs for Mitchell County, and knows the amount of time, energy, and sacrifices medical workers at the Mitchell County Regional Health Center are making right now.

"The people there at the hospital mean a great deal to me. They're good, they have tremendous care for their patients, and they're just awesome people."

In addition, he knew that many hospitals and medical facilities across the country are facing shortages of personal protective equipment.

Klemesrud heard about the government stimulus checks being distributed, but has yet to receive one, though he already had a plan for what to spend it on. He gathered $1,200, and donated it all to the hospital to be used on PPE.

He made the donation in honor of his Aunt Mary Miller, who was a nurse at the hospital for about 25 years.

"They're all extremely important to me. I care about those people a lot. They're on the frontlines, they're trying to take care of us."

The hospital is still asking for monetary and PPE donations. To donate, call 641-732-6013.

.