Mitchell County man accused of violent threats against his neighbors

OSAGE, Iowa – A Mitchell County man is jailed for allegedly making threatening statements about his neighbors.

Russell John Pottebaum, 64 of Osage, is charged with two counts of terrorism. He was booked into the Mitchell County Jail and posted $25,000 cash bond.

Court documents state Pottebaum spoke with Fayette County law enforcement about his neighbors in the 600 block of Pleasant Street harassing him, saying he would shoot them if he wouldn’t get in trouble. A Fayette County deputy says Pottebaum talked about having homicidal thoughts but said he wasn’t going to do anything. Pottebaum then spoke with the Decorah Police Department about his neighbors and mentioned having a shotgun in the house.

The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office says Mitchell claimed his statements had been misconstrued and that he didn’t even know where his shotgun was.