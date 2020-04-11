Clear
Mitchell County hospital employee tests positive for coronavirus

Facebook post says employee does not live in the county.

Posted: Apr 11, 2020 4:34 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

OSAGE, Iowa – The Mitchell County Regional Health Center says a hospital employee has tested positive for the coronavirus.

A Facebook post from CEO Shelly Russell says they were notified Saturday of the diagnosis and that the employee does not live in Mitchell County, did not display symptoms at work, and it now recovering at home under guidance of the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Russell’s post says those who had been in close contact with the infected employee have been notified and clinics in Osage and St. Ansgar are still scheduled to open on Monday.

