Mitchell County healthcare workers to be tested for coronavirus

OSAGE, Iowa – Critical healthcare employees in Mitchell County will soon be tested form the coronavirus.

Mitchell County Public Health says COVID-19 testing for employees of long-term care facilities, residential facilities, hospitals and clinics, home health, law enforcement, and EMS will be conducted June 2 at the fairgrounds in Osage.

“The state is getting increased access to testing supplies and materials,” says county public health administrator Laura Huisman. “It’s important to focus on those who care for and are in close contact with the most vulnerable people in our community.”

Serology tests will be performed that will detect any antibodies produced by a current or past coronavirus infection. They will be administered by healthcare professionals who live and work in Mitchell County.

“Mitchell County Public Health is very grateful that we have such a great partnership with our local hospital to be able to provide this testing right here in Mitchell County,” says Huisman.

This testing will not be open to the public.