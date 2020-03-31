MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa - Health officials in Mitchell County said Tuesday that the county has its first two cases of coronavirus.
The individuals are both middle-aged adults (41-60) who are self-isolating at home.
“While this is Mitchell County’s first two cases, it may not be the last, and that’s why we encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority,” said Mitchell County Public Health Director, Laura Huisman.
Health officials said the following steps are key to limiting the spread of the virus:
• Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time.
• Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm.
• Staying home when ill.
Answers, symptoms and prevention | Closings around southern Minnesota, northern Iowa | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter
Related Content
- Health officials: Mitchell County has first two cases of Coronavirus
- Health officials: 2nd confirmed Coronavirus case in Olmsted County
- Iowa health officials announce 34 new Coronavirus cases
- New Mitchell County supervisor appointed
- Mitchell County Special Election Results
- Mitchell County facing doctor shortage
- Waterloo man gets probation in Mitchell County sex crime case
- Man entered Alford plea in Mitchell County kidnapping case
- Guilty plea in Mitchell County child sex crime case