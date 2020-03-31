Health officials: Mitchell County has first two cases of Coronavirus

MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa - Health officials in Mitchell County said Tuesday that the county has its first two cases of coronavirus.

The individuals are both middle-aged adults (41-60) who are self-isolating at home.

“While this is Mitchell County’s first two cases, it may not be the last, and that’s why we encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority,” said Mitchell County Public Health Director, Laura Huisman.

Health officials said the following steps are key to limiting the spread of the virus:

• Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time.

• Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm.

• Staying home when ill.

