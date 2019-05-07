Clear
Mitchell County charges dropped against Minnesota man

Accused of burglary and theft in 2017.

Posted: May. 7, 2019 7:56 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

OSAGE, Iowa – Burglary and theft charges are dropped against a Minnesota man because Mitchell County prosecutors missed a court deadline.

Kenneth Ray Nightingale, 36 of LeRoy, MN, was accused of stealing $8,000 worth of tools from a locked trailer in Riceville in December 2017. He pleaded not guilty in August 2018 and a judge dismissed the charges on Tuesday, ruling that a proper arraignment had never been scheduled.

Nightingale was convicted in Howard County of two counts of 3rd degree burglary for stealing items from sheds in January and February 2018. He was sentenced to two to five years of supervised probation.

