Mitchell County Regional Health center deploying respiratory care areas at its hospitals

OSAGE, Iowa - It's not just large hospitals in big cities being hit hard by the pandemic. The impacts of COVID-19 are being felt in the rural parts of our area as well, like Mitchell County.

Mitchell County Regional Health Center has created a respiratory care area in both their Osage and St. Ansgar locations.

These areas will treat patients with any respiratory issue, not just COVID-19. If you do have respiratory symptoms, you need to call either the Osage or St. Ansgar clinics first before coming to the hospital.

They've even designated special parking lots just for the respiratory care areas at both locations.

Elaine Barreca with Mitchell County Regional Health Center explains why they set up the respiratory care areas.

"We've established the respiratory care area separate from our regular main entrance in our clinics and that's the key point is that they are separate from our clinic entrances," said Barreca.

The hospital has closed their Riceville location temporarily to free up staff to work in the respiratory care areas.

Patients must call first for an appointment at the respiratory care areas.

Osage: 641-732-6100

St. Ansgar: 641-736-4401