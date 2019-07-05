Mitchell Co. Sheriff's Office adding tasers

OSAGE, Iowa - Law enforcement officers encounter dangerous situations all the time, so it's important that they have the necessary tools to protect themselves, and others.

The Mitchell County Sheriff's Office will soon be adding tasers to their arsenal, to make sure they're prepared for any situation. And support from the public has been overwhelmingly positive.

Richard Brunner lives in Toeterville, and supports his members of law enforcement.

"If you pull a taser out, you probably have something coming at you that you really don't want to deal with right now."

Brunner says it's vital for law enforcement agencies to have a wide variety options at their fingertips.

"If he's got a gun, and you got a stick, you're overwhelmed. But if you got a taser on your side, and you can taser him at 12 feet..."

Sheriff Greg Beaver says discussions on adding tasers began last year.

"Striking instruments seem to be something that's in the past, like the PR-24 batons and Asp batons."

He recalls an incident involving an individual who was high, and threatened officers with a needle he was using. While that incident was resolved, he says that a taser could have helped in that type of situation, before it goes to the next level.

"There are others too, in the county and across the state, that were resolved because of the use of a taser, so the suspect is not injured and neither are the officers."

While some departments have added body cameras, Beaver says they may be coming down the pipeline, but for now, they're looking into it more.

"I'm hopeful that technology allows them to be smaller, the cameras themselves, and the video is much better. Body cameras are something that I will take a strong look at in the future."

The Mitchell County Board of Supervisors approved the $15,000 purchase of 10 tasers for all their deputies at their June 25th meeting. Beaver says the tasers will be added within a couple months after all deputies undergo required training.