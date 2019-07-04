Fireworks misuse leading to emergency room trips

MASON CITY, Iowa - While most businesses are closed on the 4th of July, one place can get pretty busy for the holiday, that's the emergency room.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, nationwide in July about 180 people per day end up visiting the ER with fireworks-related injuries. Most of the injuries are to the hands and fingers.

Shawn Argos lives in Mason City and has seen first hand what a fireworks accident can do to a person. She said, "He and his buddies were playing with firecrackers, passing them back and forth and he blew out his eye and also hurt his fingers. So, he ended up with an artificial eye. "

You might want to think twice about giving sparklers to children. They burn at 2,000 degrees, which is nearly hot enough to melt iron.