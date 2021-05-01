Mistrial declared for woman accused of being naked near Mason City preschool

MASON CITY, Iowa – A jury has failed to reach a verdict over a woman accused of exposing herself near a preschool.

Krista Elisabeth Mary, 41 of Lake Mills, was arrested and charged with indecent exposure after preschool employees called police on October 8, 2020, about Mary naked on the steps of a home in the 400 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue in Mason City.

Mary pleaded not guilty and her trial began on April 27 but after hearing all the evidence, the jury could not return a verdict and a mistrial was declared.

A second trial is now scheduled to begin on June 22 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.