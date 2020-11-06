Mistake leads to hand-audit of votes in one Iowa precinct

DES MOINES, Iowa – An official hand-count audit has been ordered of election results in one Jasper County precinct after some voters were over counted.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says human error was the problem in the Clear Creek-Poweshiek precinct and it primarily affected the election in the state’s 2nd Congressional District.

“The integrity of Iowa’s elections is my top priority as State Commissioner of Elections,” says Secretary Pate. “We have protections in place in Iowa to ensure the integrity of the vote. All elections are conducted on paper ballots. There is a paper trail that allows us to go back and look at all the results if there is a discrepancy. We conduct post-election audits. The system worked and we will make sure all the numbers are accurate.”

In addition to the hand-county audit, Pate has also requested a countywide administrative recount of all election results.

“Obviously on election night the Jasper County Auditor’s Office made an election results reporting error. It has since been corrected,” says Jasper County Auditor Dennis Parrott. “I credit the system of checks and balances that Iowa has that gives auditors time before the county supervisors canvass the vote to catch errors and issues that may have happened on Election Day.”

The recounts will be complete before Jasper County votes are canvassed on Tuesday.